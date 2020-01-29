Carolyn June Botkin
Carolyn June “Honey” Botkin, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Botkin was born June 6, 1940, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Russel Carrol and Della Marie (Conley) Crawford.
Honey was a member of People’s Baptist Church. She babysat children for many years and loved them like they were her own. Mrs. Botkin enjoyed going to yard sales and lawn parties in the summer time to listen to the music.
On Oct. 27, 1956, she married Leo Carroll Botkin, who preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1998.
Honey is survived by her children, Donna Smith and companion, Earl Hess, Dennis Botkin, Michael Botkin, and a special granddaughter raised in the home, Hope Smith, all of Harrisonburg; siblings, Sherman Conley (Libby), Doris Price (Bobby), Maryann Rucker (Rodney), Betty Reedy (Jr.), Ronnie Crawford (Shirley), Kenneth Crawford (Gloria), Sandy Crawford (Scott Shifflett); five grandchildren, Tessa, Amisha, Misty, Michael, Chebley; eight great-grandchildren; one special great-grandson, Elizha “BooBoo” Caruthers; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Botkin was preceded in death by two sons, Tony and Jeff Botkin; a granddaughter, Amber Botkin; and brother, Robert Crawford.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to help offset burial expenses.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.