Carolyn L. Phillips
Carolyn L. Phillips, 78, of New Market, Va., passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market, where she had been a resident for the last two months.
She was born May 24, 1941, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Roscoe and Frances Coffman Sager.
After graduating from New Market High School, she married Robert Verlin Phillips Jr. on Oct. 10, 1959, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2007. Together, they were members of Solomon’s Lutheran Church in Forestville. For 33 years, she spent her life babysitting local children in her home.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Lisa Seekford and her husband, Jimmie Jr., of New Market; two sons, Barry Phillips of Broadway and Michael Phillips of New Market; two brothers, Richard Sager and Charles Sager; and two sisters, Sandra Kraning and Linda Mumaw. She is also outlived by her four grandchildren: Brett Seekford, Jacob Phillips, Morgan Phillips, and Kendall Phillips.
One sister, Jo Ann Hottinger, preceded her in death.
Pastor Karen Van Stee will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Solomon’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may sign the register book at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway anytime. The family will receive friends and family at Lisa’s home anytime as well as following the funeral service at Solomon’s Lutheran Church, where a lunch will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
