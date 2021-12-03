Carolyn L. Purdham, 76, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1945, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Clifton Luther Lowrey Jr. and Helen Dinges Lowrey.
On Dec. 19, 1976, Carolyn married Warren Lee Purdham, who died on March 14, 1993.
She is survived by three daughters, Robin A. Dovel-Bailey and husband Larry of Stanley, Patricia Offenbacker and husband William of Lexington, and Donna Crosby of Stuarts Draft; a brother, Clifton Luther Lowrey III of Stanley; her companion, Terry Knight of Luray; five grandchildren, Holly A. Bailey-Campbell, L.J. Bailey, Tiffany Crosby, Daniel Offenbacker and Chaslie Offenbacker; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Beahm's Chapel Church in Luray by Pastor Michael Propes, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
