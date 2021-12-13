Carolyn Lee Strother Barber, 75, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Augusta Health.
Carolyn was born Saturday, Dec. 28, 1945, in Mount Solon. She was the daughter of the late Ellis I. Strother Sr. and Ruth Brown Strother.
She worked for Walker Manufacturing, retiring after 22 years on Sept. 30, 2004. She was a member of the North River Baptist Church in Bridgewater.
She is survived by two sons, Norwood W. Barber Jr. and wife, Tracy, of Waynesboro and Mario E. Barber and wife, Dawn, of Harrisonburg; the best and closest love of her life, Robert Edward Lee Johnson. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyesha Turner and husband, George, of Richmond, Messiah Barber of Waynesboro and Ciara Barber of Harrisonburg; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Dennesly, Lincoln and Harrison.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Carter and Patricia Whiting and brothers, Ernest Strother Sr. and Ellis I. Strother Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Dwight Blakey and Minister Mario Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood-Ames Cemetery in Bridgewater. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
