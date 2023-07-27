Carolyn Lilly
Helen “Carolyn” (Craig) Lilly, 76, of Weyers Cave, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community after four years of failing health.
Carolyn was born June 2, 1947, at her grandmother’s house in New Hope, Va., daughter of the late Preston Coolidge and Helen Veronica (Burzynski) Craig.
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Augusta County. She was raised in the Lutheran faith, baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, and as an adult attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mount Solon. She was a 1965 graduate of Fort Defiance High School. She retired from Walker Manufacturing in 2009.
Carolyn will forever be remembered as a sweet and kind woman who cared for those around her. She was independent and inspirational. She enjoyed movies, reading, classic cars, and traveling to the Outer Banks with her daughter. She loved her cats, most especially her Himalayans, Bailey and Priscilla.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Lilly of Weyers Cave; brother, Jim Craig (Sharon) of Waynesboro; aunt, Peggy Snyder of New Hope; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Friday, July 28, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home, 982 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave. The casket will be closed. Please remember Carolyn, as she was – a spirited redhead with big, blue eyes and a beautiful smile.
Burial will be private at Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Va.
A celebration of life followed by a luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Lindsey Funeral Home, Weyers Cave Chapel with Pastor Wes Smith officiating.
Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
