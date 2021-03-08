Carolyn Louise Dinkel, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH following a four-year struggle with kidney failure and dialysis.
Carolyn was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Harrisonburg, a daughter of Merle Blair and Bessie Hosaflook Michael, and was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hallie Dinkel; two sons, Jeffrey Dinkel and wife, Ursula, of Stuarts Draft and Scott Dinkel and wife, Julie, of Elkton; six grandchildren, Dana Dinkel, Kaylee Dinkel, Tessa Dinkel, Benjamin Dinkel, Sofia Dinkel and Loren Dinkel; and sisters, Alice Weatherholtz of Forestville and Joann Stone and husband, Steven, of Jacksonville, Fla.
Beloved wife, mother, Nana, neighbor and 20-year military spouse, Carolyn was primarily a homemaker who enjoyed her family, home, yard and garden, and neighbors. Before settling the last 35 years in Bridgewater, she supported Hallie in his 20-year Air Force career while living and experiencing many places especially Germany, Nebraska, Alaska and Texas.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion Carolyn received the past four years from Dr. Terry Overby, his staff and the staff of Davita Dialysis Center in Harrisonburg.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has elected to have a private graveside service at a future date with Pastor Steve McMillion officiating. Friends and neighbors are invited to visit the family home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 219 N. Main St, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
