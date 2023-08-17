Carolyn Louise Simmons, 70, of Broadway, Va., died Aug. 14, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 9, 1952, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Carl Edwin Sr. and Billie Joe Vincie Strickler.
Carolyn had worked at Rocco. She loved crocheting, making flower arrangements out of her flowers, and crafts. She enjoyed fishing and loved her family and her animals.
On April 14, 1993, she married Neil Douglas Simmons, who preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2022.
Surviving are two daughters, Julie Simmons and Angelyn Simmons, both of Broadway; grandchildren, Hailey Chitwood, Abigayle Lantz, Braylynn Lantz, Brentlee Shifflett and Layla Shifflett; sisters, Wanda Snead and husband, Sam, of Washington, Va., Bernice Martinez of Dublin, Texas, Dorina Turner of New Market, Connie Blair and husband, Charles, of Front Royal and Barbara Arey of Broadway; brothers, Carl E. “Buckshot” Strickler Jr. of Broadway, Garland “Tiger” Strickler of Broadway and Charles “Skeeter” Strickler and wife, Kathy, of New Market; her significant other, David Simmons of Mathias, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her sister, Joyce Leviness, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
