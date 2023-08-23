Carolyn “Midge” Leslie, 80, born Feb. 6, 1943, to the late Russell and Annie Foltz, went home to be with the lord after a long battle with dementia on Aug. 21, 2023.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Ramsey; brothers-in-law, Lew Ramsey and Rodney Auwater. Also, her son-in-law, John Humphreys.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Auwater; a great-aunt, Emmabelle Rankin; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins
“Midge” is also survived by her daughter, Donna “Lynnie” Reynolds; her son, Joseph Pugh (Marie); her grandchildren, Stephanie Jones (Daniel), Stephany Swearengin, Heather Jones, Tiffany Taylor (Jason), Chelsea Jarosak (David), Joey Pugh Jr. (Shieka) and Mandy VanBuren (B.J.); her great-grandchildren, Maurice, Cheyenne, R.J., Declan, Elana, Kyiah, Olivia, Phoenix, Kannon and Easton, who all knew her as “Naw”. Her Fair Haven Family will greatly miss her presence.
Carolyn was a member of the Church of Christ and was a high school graduate of Waynesboro High school. She was a retiree of Bert Fish Medical Center in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Midge devoted her life to her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid animal lover. Throughout life, in spite of her disease, she continued to be quick witted, have a great sense of humor and was a phenomenal storyteller until the very end.
She will be sadly missed by all whose life she touched.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Elkton Chapel of Kyger Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Waynesboro Chapter No. 105 Order of the Eastern Star, 1600 W. Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
