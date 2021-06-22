Carolyn Nancy Louise Whetzel Propst Shifflett
Carolyn Nancy Louise Whetzel Propst Shifflett, 77, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Carolyn was born Oct. 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Emma (Lam) and Roy Felix Whetzel.
She worked at Boyd’s Hairdressers as a cosmetologist and was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church in Dayton.
Carolyn was first united in marriage to Kermit Propst, who passed away Aug. 9, 1965, and later married Wayne Shifflett, who passed away July 31, 2018.
Carolyn is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Koontz and husband, Lynn, of Rockingham; six grandchildren, Katelyn Burner (Jeremey), Cindy Lam (Wes), Jessica Koontz (David), Vanessa Koontz (Jared), Lacey Shippy (Cole) and Bud Koontz (Susanne) and seven great-grandchildren. She was the youngest of 10 children.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill United Methodist Church, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
