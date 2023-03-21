Carolyn Nash Schlosberg, 85, of Crewe, passed away March 14, 2023, due to complications following a stroke. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va. to Dr. B.W. Nash and Frances Bowers Nash on July 29, 1937. She grew up in the Town of Timberville in the Shenandoah Valley.
Carolyn was a graduate of Broadway High School, Westhampton College at University of Richmond, and received her Master's degree from Longwood College. She taught English for a few years in Nottoway Public School. Then later she was employed at the Prince Edward Co. Dept. of Social Services in the Food Stamp office. Carolyn was a member of the Crewe Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was active in the WMU.
On June 3, 1986, she married Keith Gerard Schlosberg. They settled in Crewe and enjoyed 36 years together.
Her hobbies included visiting museums, going to the theater, music, reading, and playing with her pets. She enjoyed mysteries and loved cookbooks. Conversations with friends meant a lot to her. Carolyn loved her family, her church, and her many dogs and cats.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Keith G. Schlosberg of Crewe; her daughter, Laura Haga Rice of Farmville; her son, Jeffrey Alan Haga of Craigsville; two grandchildren, Julie Ann Haga Schlosberg of Crewe and Adam Armour Rice of Farmville; her sister, Ellen Nash (Jonathan Jay) and niece, Elizabeth Wilkins Walsh (Tom) of Atlanta, Ga.; and numerous cousins.
The funeral was held Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Crewe Baptist Church with interment following at St. Marks Church cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southside Virginia SPCA, 7352 Patrick Henry Highway, Meherrin, VA 23954, the Crewe Rescue Squad, or Crewe Baptist Church.
Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.www.puckettfh.com.
