Carolyn Reedy Benner
December 13, 1948-March 13, 2023
Carolyn Reedy Benner, 74, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away at Rockingham Memorial Hospital on March 13, 2023. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Dec. 13, 1948, to the late Norman and Helen Reedy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Grandle.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Hal Turner Benner; her brother-in-law, Ted Grandle; her sister, Linda Shiflett and husband, Keith, of Kernersville, N.C.; her sister, Bronywn Bartell and husband, Brian, of Staunton; her son, Heath Benner and wife, Becky Benner, of Mount Crawford; her son, Todd Benner and wife, Christine Benner, of Clayton, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Afton Benner Johnson and husband, Trent Johnson, Leah Benner Eastley and husband, James Eastley, Nicholas Benner, Noah Benner, Emma Benner and Brodie Benner.
Carolyn loved being with her family, and one of her favorite times of year was the annual beach trip she and Hal took with their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Sitting on the beach with her family close by was one of her happiest places to be.
While her children were growing up, Carolyn spent countless hours cheering them on at their football games and wrestling matches. Her pride in the accomplishments of her sons was one of her greatest joys.
Carolyn brought laughter to every situation. Her sense of humor will be missed, but will live on through the many anecdotes we will share as we all have at least one story about “the time Carolyn …”
Never one for formality, Carolyn did not wish to have any funeral services. Instead, those wishing to express their condolences and share fond memories of Carolyn are invited to The Cracked Pillar, 403 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, on Saturday, March 25, between 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation (t2t.org).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
