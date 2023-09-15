Carolyn Ringgold Houff was born Carolyn Ann Ringgold on Nov. 18, 1942, in Laurel Hill, Va. to the late Carl and Ethel Liskey Ringgold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Sherly Ringgold.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dwight Houff; their four children, Robin Williams and husband, Brandon, of Afton; Melody Fulk and her husband, Mike, of Weyers Cave; Brad and his wife, Marmi, of Richmond, and Marsha and her husband, Clayton, of Keezletown. Carolyn and Dwight were blessed with 11 grandchildren: Brett Batten and her fiancé, Hodges Myers, Brandon Fulk and his wife, Kaitlin, Kristen Wootten and her husband, Scotty; Whitney Gwaltney and her husband, Cameron; Hayley Brink and her husband, Tristan; Xander Houff and his wife, Alexa; Lindsey Furman and her husband, Jonathan; Matthew Houff and his wife, Ashley; Ethan Houff, Mariah Justice, and Allie Justice. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Simon, Owen, Aaron, Ainsley, Jase, Evelyn, Riley, Peter, and Colson. These people are her legacy and were her source of great pride. Carolyn expressed her rich creative gift through art, singing in the church choir and as an admired home decorator. She even drew the house plans for the home where she and Dwight lived for 54 years up until her death. Carolyn was a mixture of beauty and spunky competitiveness. She participated in beauty pageants at the same time she was playing basketball for Turner Ashby High School. Her excitement for sports was passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was cheering for the Dallas Cowboys two days before her death! Carolyn Ringgold Houff left this earth on the afternoon of Sept. 13, 2023. She told several family members that she was excited for what was coming next for her. In the final three weeks of her life, Carolyn ministered to her family and friends in a beautiful way! She was generous and passionate about helping those in need.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene located at 1871 Boyers Road in Harrisonburg at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends after the service. Burial will be private. Services will be officiated by Pastor Brandon Williams and Pastor Jim Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to either Hospice of the Shenandoah or a charity that serves families in need. Hospice donations can be sent to Augusta Health Foundation PO Box, 1000 Fishersville, VA 22939.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.