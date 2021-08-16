Carolyn Stoutamyer Layman, 74, of Keezletown, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Layman was born March 29, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Earl Marshall and Hattie Catherine Shifflett Stoutamyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Lee “Bobby” Layman, who passed away Nov. 26, 2014, and a brother, Dennis Stoutamyer.
Carolyn worked several part-time jobs throughout the Valley but primarily carried out her commitment to the home as a homemaker. She loved collecting frogs, with several hundred to count, and collecting an assortment of salt & pepper shakers.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy W. Layman and wife, Dedra, of Keezletown and Scott A. Layman and wife, Jackie, of McGaheysville; two sisters, Shirley Huffer and Loretta Eavers, both of Mount Solon; three grandsons, Jeremy Layman, Jacob Layman and Ryan Layman, as well as one niece and two nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Keezletown Cemetery with Pastor William Staton officiating.
Friends may call at the homes of Scott, Shirley and Loretta at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company No. 4, 210 East Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company, 80 Stover Drive, McGahyesville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
