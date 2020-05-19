Carolyn Ann Bridges Stroop, 66, of Singers Glen, passed away May 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH. Mrs. Stroop was born Sept. 19, 1953, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Charles Hopkins Jr. and Mamie Charlotte Payne Bridges.
She worked at CVS Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician for many years and later enjoyed hosting in the dining area of Chick-fil-A. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a loving grandmother to her granddaughters, whom she treasured. Carolyn was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.
On May 22, 1971, she married Dennis Wayne Stroop, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Timothy Allen Stroop and wife, Sherry, of Singers Glen, Randy Dale Stroop and wife, Sissy, of Timberville, and Christopher Charles Stroop and wife, Emily, of Singers Glen; two sisters, Brenda Justice and husband, Tommy, of Harrisonburg and Debbie Troutman and husband, Freddie, of Rockingham; a brother, Larry Bridges and wife, Jennifer, of Harrisonburg; a sister-in-law, Donna Bridges Cubbage of Rockingham; six granddaughters, Kaitlyn Stroop, Rebekah Stroop, Bethany Stroop, Sophia Stroop, Olivia Stroop and Tara Garber and husband, Aaron; four nephews; six nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Ann Stroop, and a brother, Freddie Bridges.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, where the family will receive friends at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.
At her request, the body was cremated and there will be no services at the funeral home at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren, 10589 Mt. Zion Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.