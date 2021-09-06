Carolyn Sue Cortez, 66, of Timberville, died Sept. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Nathan and Margaret Sheehan Beasley.
Carolyn worked as a laborer on a dairy farm.
On May 21, 1980, she married Raul Cortez, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Kimberly Torres and fiancé, Rumaldo Salinas of Timberville, Virginia Chavez of Penn Laird, Monica Bazzle of Harrisonburg and Candi Burner of Roanoke; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Beasley of Bergton and Kathy Beasley of Charlottesville. She was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda Conley and Erma Jean Sanchez and brothers, Tony, Pete, Gary, and Roy Beasley.
The Rev. James Kite will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Linville Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
