Carolyn Sue Pitsenbarger
Carolyn Sue Pitsenbarger, 67, of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020. She was born July 1, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Peter Good and Treva Kibler.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a friend to everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Pitsenbarger; daughter, Kim and husband, Todd Cekada; grandchildren, Tyler Cekada, Jeffery and Josie Sager; her brother, Bob Bowman, and special friend, Teresa Mohler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.
PHONE: 1-866-731-2673 EXT. 387
EMAIL: DONATIONS@COPDFOUNDATION.ORG https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.