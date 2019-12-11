Carolyn Sue Wyant, 65, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her daughter’s home. She was born Nov. 9, 1954, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late Grover Collier and Reba Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Elwood Wyant, who passed away Feb. 25, 2016.
Carolyn was a teacher's assistant at Page County Public Schools. She enjoyed arts, crafts, woodworking and writing music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Angela Dove and husband, Barry, of McGaheysville, Shannon Wyant and companion, Susie Beaghan, Lori Hensley and husband, Travis, and Lacey Morris and husband, Justin, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Justin and wife, Hillary, Jordan and wife, Morgan, Dustin and Tucker Dove, Brooklyn Meadows, Justin Hensley, Jackson and Huxley Morris, Raya and Tevin Wyant and two great-grandchildren, Brynleigh and Ayden Dove.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may visit or call the home of her daughter, Lacey Morris, on Newtown Road in Elkton at any time.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Jollett Cemetery in Page County.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
