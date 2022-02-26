Carolyn Towe Rouse Hardy died peacefully in her sleep on February 22, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She was born on November 28, 1922, in La Grange, North Carolina, the only child of Mattie Towe White Rouse and Emory Pell Rouse. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-one years, Chesney Wayne Hardy. Mrs. Hardy is survived by twin sons and their wives, Mark Judson Hardy and Susan Chandler Hardy and Paul Emory Hardy and Debbie Reynolds Hardy. Her grandchildren are Matthew Emory Hardy; Judson Chandler Hardy, and wife, Taylor; Stephen Andrew Hardy and wife, Kimberly; and twins, Emilie Susan Hardy Lawson and husband, Ryan, and Rebecca Carolyn Hardy Gunden and husband, Bradley. Her great grandchildren are Landon, Anslee, and Owen. She is survived also by Mary Pell Rouse Foster and Clarence Foster, Barbara Rouse, Lynn Tuttle Hardy, Cherry Hardy Parker, and several nieces.
Mrs. Hardy was a graduate of Longwood College and received a master’s degree from the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Virginia, and Virginia Commonwealth University. She taught at Westminster School in Atlanta, Georgia, and at John M. Gandy School in Ashland, Virginia. She had earlier been a Weekday Religious Education teacher in Staunton and Danville, Virginia. For many years she was a volunteer with the American Heart Association.
She cherished her church, First Baptist Church in Ashland, Virginia, and the church families in both Ashland and at West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg. She greatly appreciated the ministry of the VMRC chaplains and the fine staff at VMRC.
A memorial service will held on March 26, at 2:00 p.m., at West Side Baptist Church, 715 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund, West Side Baptist Church, 715 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or online at samaritanspurse.org.
entries
