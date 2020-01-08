Carrie Virginia Schulz
Carrie Virginia (Pitsenbarger) Schulz went to be with her Lord at Sentara RMH on Jan. 4, 2020. In declining health for a number of years, she personified dignity, grace and gratitude, living her life based on the principle, “Be honest and do the right thing.” Born Nov. 12, 1923, in Little Fork, Brandywine, W.Va., she was the second of seven children of the late James Luther and Flora Jane (Mitchell) Pitsenbarger. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Paul A. Schulz, whom she married Aug. 10, 1945, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Little Fork, Brandywine, W.Va. She was a lifelong Lutheran, baptized and confirmed at an early age. She had an abiding faith which sustained her on her life journey.
Mrs. Schulz attended the Brooklyn, Lone Poplar, and Sugar Grove Elementary Schools of Little Fork, Brandywine, W.Va., graduating, valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 1941. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Capital University Conservatory of Music, Columbus, Ohio in 1945.
After a two-year pastorate at Trinity Lutheran Church in Richmond, Mich., she accompanied her husband who heeded the call to serve on the Papua New Guinea mission field 1946-1970. She was a faithful help mate: duties were varied — typing and duplicating teaching materials, medical treatment for ulcers and injections for yaws. She taught each of her children first grade using the Queensland Australia Correspondence Course prior to sending them off to the Lutheran mission boarding school. The couple returned to the U.S.A. in 1969 to assist the children through the college years.
Employment was with the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society of Sioux Falls, S.D. — a new career in the Administration of Long Term Care facilities. Alongside her husband, Carrie did Secretarial, Dietary, and new-employee orientation work. Their first posting was in Brainerd, Minn., 1970, transferring to open a new facility in Belington, W.Va., and a final call to Pendleton Nursing Home in 1976, where retirement took place in 1987.
Carrie was blessed with the abilities to play the organ, piano and bass fiddle, especially gifted as an accomplished organist, playing at church services, Pendleton Community Chorus, and volunteer church organist in West Virginia and Virginia for decades. She found solace and much pleasure when playing the pipe organ enjoying four keyboards even to the ripe age of 95. Carrie taught many students privately.
Mrs. Schulz was a well-known volunteer, offering her services to the Pendleton Manor’s Auxiliary, the Pendleton Library, the Skyline Literacy Program (ESL classes) and many church boards of ministry. She was an intelligent manager and problem solver, and took great delight in solving crossword puzzles. In her spare time, she loved to sew, making all her children’s clothes and uniforms throughout their early school years.
Mrs. Schulz will be greatly missed by daughters, Paula (Tom) Mitchell of Sugar Grove, W.Va., and Margaret (Bernie) Sasscer of Franklin, W.Va.; sons, James “Jim” (Karen) Schulz of Kent, Wash., and Theodore “Ted” (Olga) Schulz of Bridgewater, Va. Affectionately called “Grams” to Jennifer (Tim) Hoover, Janelle Mitchell, Brandon (Cara) Mitchell, Danielle (Brent) Jones, Ashley Schulz, Mario (Courtney), Ileana , Josiah, and Benjamin Schulz, and “Great-Grams” to Allison and Morgan Hoover, and Macie, Carson and Carly Mitchell. She was also survived by siblings, Anna Ruth Scheiderer of Youngstown, Ohio, and Walter Pitsenbarger of Garner, N.C. Carrie was also survived by many nieces and nephews, and caregivers, Rose Brackman and Mel Dalen. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sherlie Faber, and three brothers, Frank, Jim, and John Pitsenbarger.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va., where written expressions of sympathy may be left at www.basagic.com. The family will receive friends during a luncheon visitation on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Franklin, W.Va. Following visitation, Bishop Richard F. Bansemer of Salem, Va. and Pastor Jason Felici will conduct the service at 2 p.m. with interment at the Sugar Grove, W.Va., Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd of the Valley, P.O. Box 220, Dayton, VA 22821 or Pendleton Manor, P.O. Box 700, Franklin, WV 26807. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
