Carrie Elizabeth Yeatts Barbee, age 103, was born Dec. 16, 1918, in Dry Fork, Va., to Benjamin R. Yeatts and Madie J. Yeatts. She graduated from Farmville State Teacher's College (now Longwood University) in 1939. She taught school for 32 years.
Carrie met Ashby in Harrisonburg, Va., while she was teaching at Waterman School and he was working for Southern Railway. They wed on Aug. 20,1949, and were married for 37 years until his death in 1986. They moved to Northern Virginia in 1951. Carrie lived in Arlington for over 60 years. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She moved to Bridgewater Retirement Community in 2014, residing in Assisted Living, then Serenity House until her death on Aug. 19, 2022.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carrie was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gillie Cook; stepdaughter, Barbara B. Dawson; and son-in-law, Thomas Dawson.
Survivors include a son, Thomas A. Barbee (Gail); daughter, Martha B. Waltz (Daniel); two stepdaughters, Betty B. Cook (Harvey Davis), and Doris B. Brady (Edward). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. Visitation will take place at Lantz Chapel, Bridgewater Retirement Community, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Lantz Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
The family would like to thank Connect Home Care, Bridgewater Retirement Community, Home Instead, and Legacy Hospice for their skillful and loving care.
It is suggested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Carrie to The Forever Family Fund, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, to the "Members In Need" Fund of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5533 16th St. N, Arlington, VA 22205, or to Shriner's Hospital For Children, c/o Kena Shriners, 9500 Technology Drive, Manassas, VA 22110.
