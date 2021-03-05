WEYERS CAVE, Va. -- Carris Alene (Coyner) Crickenberger Viel, 95, died March 1, 2021, in South Carolina after a long illness. She was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Greenville, a daughter of the late James Burgess and Annie (Whitesell) Coyner.
Mrs. Viel was a graduate of Stuarts Draft H.S. and Dunsmore Business College. In 1950 she was a contestant in the Miss Virginia pageant. She served as Deputy Clerk of Augusta County Clerk’s office. Her hobbies included knitting and oil painting. She had been an active member of Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney “Tib” Ewing Crickenberger, on Aug. 30, 1983; her second husband, John Franklin Viel, on Jan. 25, 2005; five brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Gary Crickenberger (Deb); a daughter, Debbie Goode; four grandsons, Keton Goode (Tish), Brice Goode (Christina), Samuel Crickenberger (Jennifer) and Benjamin Crickenberger (Ashima); seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel followed by a private burial in Melanchthon Chapel Cemetery, Weyers Cave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church or The American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
