Carroll Anderson Cave, 90, of Stanley, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Stanley and was a son of the late Samuel Cave and Eliza Mae Sampson Cave.
Carroll was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, the Avis O. Comer VFW Post and New Market Eagles.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy Cave and wife, Denise, of Stanley and Carroll "Andy" Cave of Shenandoah; a daughter, Rene Mendez and husband, Chris, of San Francisco, Calif.; three grandchildren, Caitlin Murphy, Troy Cave and Samuel Cave; and two great-grandchildren, Madyson Murphy and Collin Murphy. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Cave; and a sister, Betty L. Hite.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church by the Rev. Tarja Stevenson, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Cemetery Fund or to the Avis O. Comer VFW Post in Shenandoah.
