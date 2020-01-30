Carroll Anthony Stroop, 66, of Keezletown, entered into the arms of his Savior Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mr. Stroop was born Nov. 8, 1953, to the late Cecil Stroop and Lucy Bynaker Stroop Wine.
He was a truck driver for many years.
On March 15, 1974, he married Judy Hullihen Stroop, who survives.
He was a wonderful father to his three daughters, Sabrina Sanchez and husband, Carlos, of Front Royal, Carol Williams and husband, Will, of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Calissa Getz and husband, Keith, of Keezletown.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Kimbra Good (Seth), Olivia Persad (CJ), Dakota Deane, Makia Sanchez and Jakob Harpine; two great-grandchildren, Kayson Good and Juliana Persad; two sisters, Betty Ryman and husband, Richard, of Dayton and Donna Lam and fiancé, Larry, of New Market; sister-in-law, Faye Stroop Martz of Mount Jackson; brother-in-law, Jim Reedy of Harrisonburg; many nieces and nephews; and his lifetime best friends, Bobby and Libby Schaeffer of Edinburg and Jimmy Gosney of Williamstown, Ky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Stroop, and sister, Sharon Reedy.
He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Rock Church, 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road, Harrisonburg. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Jeremy Poling and the Rev. Larry Rinard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Church, P.O. Box 1003, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
