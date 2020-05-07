Carroll David Alger, 80, of New Church, Va., passed away May 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Elkton, Va., on Feb. 4, 1940, to the late David Hunter and Ida Florence (Stoneburger) Alger.
He was a good man and a loving father. He lived a full life. He worked hard as a union carpenter foreman and lived life to the fullest. His favorite past times were boating, fishing and watching sports. He will be greatly missed.
Carroll is survived by his loving daughters, Lucinda Ann Reinholtz of Manassas, Va., and Rebecca Jo Forbes and her husband, Lynn, of Winchester, Va.; two grandsons, Samuel Evans Reinholtz and David Carroll Reinholtz, both of Manassas, Va.; three granddaughters, Alisha Jo Akers and her husband, Jason, of Lynchburg, Va., Tiffany Tuesday Lynn Kreyer and her husband, Nathan, of New Richmond, Wis., and Natalie Ann Lee and her husband, Darren, of Monroe, N.C.; companion, Gloria Bowden of New Church, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Burial will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, Va.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
