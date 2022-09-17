Carroll E. Morris
Carroll Eugene Morris, 74, of Elkton, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Morris was born on May 4, 1948 and was the son of the late Edith M. Morris Offenbacker. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda Morris and siblings, Bobby R. Offenbacker, Donnie Offenbacker, Dwight Taylor and Lois Offenbacker.
Carroll worked as a sheet metal fabricator for most of his life. He was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan, enjoyed working on cars with his brother, Bobby, watching westerns, and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. To say he was a loving man is an understatement.
Carroll is survived by his son and live-in-caretaker, Shannon Morris; other son, Brian Morris; daughter, Brandi Morris; step-sons, Jimmy Miller, Jeff Miller and Robbie Miller; grandchildren, Katelyn Morris, Kirsten Morris, Genesis Morris, J.T. Miller, Jamie Miller; brothers, Danny Offenbacker, Jerry Taylor; sisters, Ullena Offenbacker, Kathy Taylor; nephews, Bobby Offenbacker and wife, Julie, Shane Taylor, Brad Taylor, and David Taylor.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shannon Morris to help offset all funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
