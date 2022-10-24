After life’s journey, Carroll Franklin Hottle, born Oct. 16, 1941, went home to the Lord on Oct. 22, 2022. Carroll is survived by his soulmate of more than 60 years, Dorothy Showman Hottle, of Broadway, Va. In addition to his wife, Carroll is survived by many beloved family members including his children, Barbara Ann Hottle Long and her husband, Stuart Long, of Broadway, Va., and Dwight Franklin Hottle and his wife, Terri Pope Hottle, of Rock Hill, S.C.; five grandchildren, Tyler Long and wife, Casey, of Timberville, Va., Cassandra (Cassie) Long and her significant other, Jonathan Eaton, of Broadway, Va., Erin Hottle Sox and her husband, Spencer, of Columbia, S.C., Dorothy (Dory) Hottle of Columbia, S.C., and Collin Hottle of Rock Hill, S.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Haven and Owen Long of Timberville, Va., and Ellie Sox of Columbia, S.C.
Also, Carroll is survived by his sisters, Anna Mae Hottle Smoot of Edinburg, Va., Helen Hottle Will and her husband, Jack, of Nokesville, Va., Maxine Hottle Wilt of Timberville, Va., and Betty Hottle Dellinger of Edinburg, Va. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved, especially Sharon Wilt Moyers and her husband, Tom, of Timberville, Va., and Marla Wilt Kline and her husband, R.H., of Singers Glen, Va.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Ray Hottle and Perlie Mae Heishman Hottle and brothers, Herman Hottle and Richard Hottle.
Carroll was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Hamburg, Va., where he played a very active role of service to his Lord and his church family. Leaving a thought of scripture from Psalm 116:10 “I kept my faith, even when I said, “I am greatly afflicted.””
Formerly, Carroll was owner of the Western Auto Associate store in Harrisonburg, Va. from 1975-1989 and retired in 2011 as parts manager from Rockingham New Holland in Harrisonburg, Va.
For years, Carroll sang in a group called the Community Gospel singers traveling to churches around the Valley sharing his love for gospel music, using his voice, and enjoying the voices of others to worship the Lord.
The family will be available for visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Signing of the guestbook and viewing is welcome after 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Officiating the service on Wednesday, Oct. 26, will be the Rev. Stephanie Heishman-Litten and the Rev. Don Smith at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1010 Headquarters Road, Edinburg, VA 22824. Proceedings will begin with a time of viewing for family and friends from 9:00-9:30 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of Carroll’s life will be held at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. After the service, all are invited to join in a fellowship meal in the church social hall.
Contributions may be made in Carroll’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or St. John’s United Church of Christ Memorial, Hamburg, Va., in care of Nancy Gochenour, 496 Stout Road, Edinburg, VA 22824-3710.
