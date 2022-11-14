Carroll “Glenn” Breeden, 72, of Luray, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Glenn was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Luray and was a son of the late Reuben Carroll Breeden and Amanda Katherine Thomas Breeden.
He was preceded in death by two older brothers, Alvin Daniel Breeden and Joseph “Wardell” Breeden.
Glenn worked at Wrangler in Luray for many years and at various factory jobs until he retired due to his health.
Glenn loved his family deeply and was an avid sports fan. He played slow pitch softball and bowled for many years.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda Lynn Silvious and Carri Jo Knight and husband, Greg.
Glenn was blessed with five grandchildren, Miranda Cave and husband, Joseph, Chris Silvious, Nathan, Caden and Conner Kibler; and two great-granddaughters, Kendall Cave and Stacy Kibler.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Thomas Cemetery on Tanners Ridge by Pastor Andy Seastrom.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
