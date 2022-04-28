Carroll Junior Wallace, 79, of Luray, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 5, 1942, in Page County and was a son of the late Amy Wallace and Lottie Mae Hurt Wallace.
Mr. Wallace was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Luray.
On Aug. 9, 1962, he married Doris Jean Good Wallace, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Bonnie Hutchinson of Luray; two sons, Alvin and Dwight Wallace, both of Stanley; a brother, Paul E. Wallace of Luray; a sister, Peggy Ann Wilson of Luray; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Jane Mabe, Phyllis J. Wallace, Dorothy Earnhart and Anna Belle Bolen; and four brothers, Bobby "Polly," James W., Charles T. and Douglas E. Wallace Sr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by the Rev. Donnie Sherfey.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
