Carroll Jennings Hill of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Hill was born in Rockingham County on May 3, 1944, to the late Willard and Mamie Grogg Hill.
Past employment included H.D. Lee, Metro Pants, Valley Blox, Dunham-Bush, Data Corp of Va., Rockingham National Bank as loan officer, and sales at Harrisonburg Honda and Valley Honda, where he received numerous awards from the American Honda Association for his sales and customer satisfaction. He retired in March 2013 to enjoy his grandchildren.
Carroll was a former member of Isaac Walton League of America, American Bankers’ Institute, Benevolent Protective Order of Elks No. 450, and Bowhunters of Rockingham. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Timberville. He enjoyed playing sports and was considered one of the best racquetball players in the area. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1962 and has maintained many close relationships with his classmates and always relished the time they spent together. He enjoyed hunting and followed the N.Y. Yankees baseball team closely.
He was predeceased by siblings, Naomi Catherine (infant), Rachel Watson Hill Davis, Margie Ann Hill Stroop, and Robert Eston Hill.
He is survived by wife, D. Kaye (Dickenson) Hill; his daughter, Andrea Baileys (husband, Brian); son, C.J. Hill Jr. (wife, Elizabeth) and three grandchildren, whom he adored, Michael Baileys, Zoe Jennings Hill, and Liam Baileys. Also surviving are siblings, Kenneth Hill and Phyllis McDonaldson of Harrisonburg, William Hill of Keezletown, and Elaine Whetzel of Linville as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind close friends and in-laws, Larry and Donna Dickenson and Ellen H. Dickenson (husband, Carroll, deceased.)
According to his wishes, there will be no graveside service. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Carroll was so appreciative of the wonderful care he was given by the nurses and doctors at DaVita Dialysis Center in Harrisonburg and at Sentara Orthopedic Center. He was a fierce competitor, so if you choose to do something in memory of him, challenge a friend to a game of Rook or Rummy, and don’t forget the popcorn.
