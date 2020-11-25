Carroll L. Myers
Carroll Lloyd Myers, 70, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Myers was born Nov. 18, 1950, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Lloyd and Fannie Jane Cline Myers.
He was a lifelong farmer who loved spending time in the West Virginia foothills, an animal lover and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed eating and visiting with others at Traditions Restaurant. Carroll loved meeting people and never met a stranger. He was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren.
On July 12, 1975, he married Rita Knight Myers, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Timothy Myers and companion, Jessica Peacher, of Verona; a brother, Donald Myers and wife, Linda, of Rockingham; and a grandson, Andrew Myers.
Pastor Jim Hall will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Friday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with burial expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
