Carroll Lee Moyers, 89, a resident of Linville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1931, and was a son of the late Joseph L. and Pauline Sherman Moyers of Linville.
On Sept. 12, 1951, he married the former Genevieve Mabel Runion, who passed away on Aug. 6, 2020. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville.
Carroll served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952-1954. Prior to his military service, he worked for Valley Distributors in Harrisonburg, which years later became Big A Auto Parts. Immediately upon his discharge from the military, he returned to Valley Distributors, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. He lived his entire life in the Mt. Zion/Linville area within one mile of his childhood home.
He and Genevieve enjoyed restoring antique automobiles. Their proud ownership included a 1929 Ford Model A and a 1948 Ford Convertible. Carroll was a charter member of the Tri-County Antique Car Club, and he and Genevieve enjoyed driving and showing their 1929 Ford Model A in the local parades and shows.
Carroll was devoted father and doting grandfather. He is survived by his son, Dennis L. Moyers and wife, Lana, of Linville; daughter, Sharon Quesenberry and husband, J.C., also of Linville; five grandchildren, Weston Moyers and wife, Lori, of Elkridge, Md., Benjamin Moyers of Haymarket, Elizabeth Strickler of Linville, Kelli Sprague and husband, Scott, of Broadway, and Kevin Quesenberry and wife, Emily, of Linville; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Zachary and Natalie Moyers, Jaxon Strickler, Rebecca and Ryan Sprague and Hayley Quesenberry.
Also surviving are three brothers, Leon and Eugene Moyers of Harrisonburg, Earl Moyers of Stanardsville, and four sisters, Lucille Reedy of Linville, Louise Mitchell of Bridgewater, Nancy Simmons of Grottoes and Doris Carter of North Carolina.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Moyers and Wayne Moyers.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Linville. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
There will be no formal a visitation, but friends may visit the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to sign the guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
