Carroll Lee Sacra, 86, a resident of Bridgewater, passed on to his heavenly home Friday, June 16, 2023, at White Birch Communities.
He was born in Winchester Hospital in 1936 to the late Homer A. Sacra Sr. and Ethel Florence Young Sacra. When he was five the family moved to the Pineville area of McGaheysville. They began to attend the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren where he served in many ways. After retirement and a move to the Bridgewater area, he and his wife became members of Freedom Baptist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra (Hook). They were together for 65 years, a miracle since they were two exact opposites, he the extrovert and she the introvert but blessed by their faith in God it worked!
They had four children, Sharon Ann Lehman (Mike), Laurie Lynne Hartman, Mary Beth Morris (Robert W. Jr.) and David Carroll Sacra (Julie). He has nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
His siblings, Charlene Michael (W.L.), William/Bill Sacra (Patsy Rodeffer), Nancy Smith (Calvin), Homer Jr. Sacra (Pat), and Jean Burkholder (Bruce). He also treasured his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon; his brother, Bill; and two brothers-in-law, W.L. Michael and Calvin Smith.
Carroll graduated in 1955 from Montevideo High School, where he was a basketball player under coach Don Glick. He enjoyed remembering those days and his fellow classmates, especially his three “buddies” Graham, Tom and Chip.
He attended Bridgewater College and transferred to Madison College where he later earned a BS degree. He taught middle school math in Elkton for 33 years and coached basketball, retiring in 1991.
At an early age, he began to work part time at local farms.
After marriage, he began working for William Rodeffer (deceased), a good friend and fellow teacher at Elkton. Carroll later began his own painting and wallpaper business, often hiring his nephews and a former student (thank you Scott G.). His son, David, and daughter, Laurie, also worked with him. In his later years he worked at Ashby Mini Storage.
He loved going to local nursing homes and seeking lonely residents and engaging in conversation with them. Carroll never met a stranger and he was always ready to share his faith in Jesus Christ, which he did for many years until his health began to fail.
Carroll was a faithful, loving family man and his grandkids loved to hear Grandpa tell his stories about the past.
Having been healthy and strong most of his life, the physical and mental decline in the past few years were a struggle for him and we his family are grateful for the prayers of others and for his peaceful passing after much suffering.
A special thanks to his current caregivers, White Birch Communities and Gentiva Hospice.
Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no formal visitation. Pastor Mike Mehling will conduct a memorial service Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Kyger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a gift to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.