Carroll Lincoln Grim, 93, of New Market, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Dutch Haven in Maurertown.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Market. Pastor Stanley Salyards will officiate.
Mr. Grim was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Tenth Legion, son of the late Kenneth L. Grim Sr. and Rilla Stillwell Grim.
He was a graduate of the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton and member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Marston and husband, William, of New Market and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Harlon Grim, Richard Grim and Kenneth Grim Jr. and sister, Evelyn Price.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
