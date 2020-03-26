Carroll “Mouse” William Comer, 77, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born July 31, 1942, in Page County and was the son of the late Everett and Vivian May Comer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Imogene Rhodes, and a brother, Everett A. Comer.
Mouse worked as a carpenter and a concrete finisher for many years. He enjoyed hunting and will be truly missed by all that knew him.
On Aug. 10, 1963, he married Gloria Ellen Ramey, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Penny Strassner and husband, Preston; grandchildren, Trevor, Austin and Alexis and three sisters, Lois Herring and husband, George, Wanda Comer and husband, Calvin, and Judy Gochenour.
The casket will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where people may visit in small groups less than 10.
Pastors Carter Dean and Freddie Kite will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Shenandoah Assembly of God Outdoor Pavilion at 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849. While attending the service keep in mind that social distancing is required during this time and can be accomplished by attending the service and staying in your vehicle at the pavilion.
Audio and video for the service may be accessed at home by installing the Zoom app on your smart phone or computer and entering 6879392473 in the Meeting ID and click join. If you need assistance, please feel free to call the funeral home.
Burial will be private at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service in groups less than 10 or you may pay your respects by visiting www.kygers.com.
