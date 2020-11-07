Carroll “Pete” Painter
Carroll “Pete” Painter, 88, of Luray, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
He was born on June 27, 1932, in Luray and was a son of the late James Franklin Painter and Ruth May Painter.
Mr. Painter worked at Baughan Construction Company in Luray until 1977, when he began his teaching career at Warren County High School. He taught building trades from 1977-1997.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Anna Lee Kibler Painter.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Melinda Dovel and Cathy Painter, both of Luray, and Brenda Maddox of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Painter; three sisters, Elizabeth Jenkins, Caroline Painter and Marie Painter, and a brother, James Lewis Painter.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Military Honors provided by VFW Comer Jones Post 621.
A Live Stream will be provided for those who can’t attend in person. For the live stream go to www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 900 East Main St., Ground Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.