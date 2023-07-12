Carroll Shifflett Dean, 84, of Elkton, passed away July 10, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Carroll was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Maynard and Eleanor Bruce Shifflett.
On Aug. 23, 1958, she married Delta M. Dean, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith “Gator” Dean, and an infant daughter, Barbara Dean.
Carroll was a seamstress at Blue Bell/Wrangler for many years and then worked at Cuzz’s and Roosters for a number of years. She was a member of Shenandoah Assembly of God. Carroll loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Carroll is survived by a son, Winston L. Dean and wife, Lynn “Little Red”, of Ruckersville; a daughter, Linda Herring of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Sherri Dean of Grottoes; sisters, Charlotte Shifflett and Janet Dean, both of Elkton; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
Burial will be private at Dean Mountain Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park.
The casket will remain closed.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
