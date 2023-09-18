Carroll Wayne “Hoppsing” Blosser, 70, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Blosser was born April 1, 1953, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Dewey Edward and Helen Cathleen Depoy Blosser.
He was employed as a superintendent for VDOT for 31 years and also worked at Highland Apartments for 10 years. He loved hunting and building furniture. He was member of the Verona Moose.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Elaine Stroop Blosser; children, Amy Burns and husband, Christoper, April Diehl and Angie Grim; sister, Joyce Showalter and husband, Ralph; grandchildren, Madison Umbel (Caleb Allebaugh), Dawson Blosser and fiancée, Brittany Ford, Serenity Hill and husband, Patrick, and Izaya Elmore; great-grandchildren, Kayden Blosser, Waylon Hill and Carter Hill; his beloved cat “Nosie”; special friend and nephew, Bradley Showalter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Blosser was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Gene Coffman; and a brother, Donald Blosser.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at McMullen Funeral Home Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with Christopher Burns officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
