Carroll Wayne ‘Pud’ Conley
Carroll Wayne “Pud” Conley, 69, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 19, 1951, a son of the late Lettie (Whitmire) and Emmanuel Branson Conley Sr.
Pud retired from Pifer Office Supply, but also was a salesman at Harrisonburg Office Equipment and Service Stationers. After retirement, he was a courier for Farmers and Merchants Bank. Pud was a member of the Montezuma Ruritan Club; loved sports, he played softball, played and coached, little league, and RCBL (Montezuma Braves).
On Sept. 13, 1969, he was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth (Bodkin) Conley, who survives.
Pud is also survived by three sons, Gregory Wayne Conley of Bridgewater, Jason Robert Conley and wife, Lanae, of Broadway and Chad Everette Conley and wife, Tiffany, of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Ansley Kiser and husband, Bryce, Megan Conley, Molly Conley, Logan Conley, Laura Conley, Grace Conley, Kendall Conley and Parker Conley; two great-grandchildren, Emberly and Cooper; brothers, Emmanuel Branson “Sonny” Conley Jr. and wife, Jane, of Broadway, Robert “Bob” Conley and wife, Liz, of Spencerville, Md., Larry “Lee” Conley of Harrisonburg, Danny Conley of Mount Crawford, Gary “Wes” Conley and companion, Carolyn Piner, of Rockingham, Richard Conley and companion, Kim Eaton, of Timberville, Mark Conley and wife, Lisa, of Fulks Run, Mike Conley of Harrisonburg and Gerald Conley of Fulks Run; sisters, Gloria Combs and husband, Charles, of Baker W.Va., Norma Kyger of Timberville, Esther Parks and husband, Rick, of Harrisonburg, and Lana Shifflett and husband, Ronnie, of Rockingham.
He was preceded in death by brother, Daryl “Mountain” Conley.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Montezuma Braves Field with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church Cemetery.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Ruritan Club, PO Box 354, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.