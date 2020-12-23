Carson A. Wheelbarger
Carson Allen Wheelbarger, 69, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after complications of COVID-19. Mr. Wheelbarger was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Rockingham County, and was a son of Mary Harper Wheelbarger of Hinton and the late Andy Roy Wheelbarger.
He served in the National Guard for seven years with his cousin, Dennis Harper, who in 1979 also became his business partner. Together they owned and operated H&W Litter. Prior to starting H&W Litter, Carson worked alongside his parents at their antique shop known as “The Swap Shop.” He was admired for his hard work ethic and his dedication to his family. Carson served as the “rock” of his large, close-knit family and prioritized family gatherings. His most fond memories were always spent with family. Carson shared his passion for hunting with many friends, his children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. He was an especially avid and respected bear hunter. Carson grew up attending Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, where he remained a member until his passing.
Carson is survived by his wife, the former Vicki Hagen, whom he married on Jan. 20, 1969. He is also survived by his children, Clint Wheelbarger and wife, Paula, Tina Davidson and husband, Billy, Amanda Myers and husband, Adam; his loving sister, Karen Liskey and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Hunter Wheelbarger (Codi Jo), Cody Wheelbarger (Brittany), Katie Siever (Jaggar), Kylie Eye (Aaron), Jodi Morris, Brandon Davidson (Brooklyn), Riley Morris, Andrea Moyers, Ashton Moyers, Alexis Hill, Raleigh Myers; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Brayden, Colton, Savannah, Easton, Andi Jean, Teagan Grace, Joseph, Caroline; two additional great-grandchildren to be born in 2021; and nieces and nephews, Rosemary Life (Dusty), Kathryn Craun (Zack), and Matthew Liskey (MacKenzie). All families noted above are from Rockingham, Va.
In addition to his father, Mr. Wheelbarger was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Grace, and his mother in-law, Ruth Hurtt.
Carson’s cousin, Gerald Harper, will conduct a graveside service Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cooks Creek Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The casket will remain closed due to COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire & Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22802 or the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
