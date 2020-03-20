Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove, 89, of Fulks Run, Va., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Staunton, to the late Harry and Lona Belle Smith Grove.
He was a truck driver for Good's Transfer and United Trucking. He attended Family Worship Center in Harrisonburg. He loved fishing with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his companion of 50 years, Eleathea Thurston of Fulks Run; four children, Sheila, Jeffrey, Tony, and Gail; step-children, Teresa Mohler and husband, Wilson, Sandra Bowman and husband, Steven, John Thurston, and Penny Thurston; special grandchildren raised in the home, John Puchlerz and Jayda Hullings; multiple grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great grandkids, and his dog Prissy.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine G. Persinger and Ruby B. Hullings, and step daughter and husband, Balinda and Dennis Sager.
Pastor Tony Hiles will conduct a private graveside service at Mountain Grove Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
