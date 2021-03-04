Carson Clifford Good, 80, of Port Republic, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Carson was born in Port Republic on Sept. 22, 1940, a son of the late Virginia Pearl (Bowman) and Clifford Rodeffer Good.
He was a graduate of VCU, earning a Master’s Degree in Social Work. He retired from Rockingham County Schools, where he worked as a social service counselor. He was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren and volunteered with the Brethren Volunteer Service. Carson was also a member of Cross Keys/Mill Creek Ruritans. He enjoyed running, vacationing and traveling with family, and birdwatching at home.
On June 1, 1968, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Sue (Smith) Good, who survives.
Carson is also survived by a daughter, Christa Good and fiancé, Bruce Reece, of Port Republic; a son, Eric Good and wife, Jamie, of Dayton; brother, Garnett Good and wife, Ginger, of Port Republic; two sisters-in-law, Janet, widow of Beverly Good, and Idella, widow of Lowell Good; seven grandchildren, Delaney, Austin, Dylan, Josh, Jayden, Aiden and Jordyn; a great-granddaughter, Journee; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Beverly and Lowell Good.
A memorial service will be held at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Port Republic Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
