Carter Larkin Tyrone Wallace, 4 weeks old, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. Carter was born Nov. 11, 2019, a son of Justin Wallace and Latosha Carr of Rockingham.
Carter is also survived by two sisters, Brooklynn Good/Wallace and Rosalie Wallace; brother, Clinton Wallace; maternal grandparents, Lenwood and Bonnie Carr of Rockingham; great-grandparents, Robert Wallace of Macon, Ga., Jim Hallican of Warner Robins, Ga., and Linda Ramsey of Warner Robins, Ga.; aunt, Matraca Quinones and husband, Ismael, of Rockingham; uncles, Joshua Wallace of Georgia and Shaun Wallace of Georgia.
He is preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Vincent and Cindy Wallace; maternal great-grandparents, Mary-Ann and Carter Carr and cousin, Larkin Carr.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Glen Early officiating.
