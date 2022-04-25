Casey “Caseman” Elvis Custer, 30, formerly of Broadway, died April 22, 2022, in Staunton. He was born Jan. 8, 1992, to Willard Garrison Summers Jr. and Betty Ann Custer, both of Broadway.
Casey worked for Friendship Industries and attended Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway. He loved Honda cars, horses, deer, cheesecake, and his favorite colors were blue and camo.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Cynthia Kimble and husband, Josh, of Circleville, W.Va.; a brother, Blake Custer of Broadway; grandmother, Ellen Summers Custer of Broadway; great-grandparents, Blanche May Custer and husband, Manford John Custer, and Ike and Ellea Bowers; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a good friend, Aaron Dennison of Harrisonburg. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Johnny “Beans” Custer.
Pastors Stephen Estep and Millard Sonifrank will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
There will be no services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
