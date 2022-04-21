Catherine Baker Cash, 81, of Fulks Run, passed away April 16, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Cash was born June 10, 1940, in Shenandoah County and was the daughter of the late Lydia Lamma Baker and Earl David Baker.
She graduated from Broadway High School in 1958 and Denards Beauty College in 1965. She was a self-employed hairdresser for 30 years in Timberville and Bridgewater. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, boating, camping, 4 wheeling, traveling, music and arts and craft making. She was a member of the NWTF and the NRA since 1995. She was active in the Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in Timberville and Bridgewater for 35 years. Mrs. Cash was also a member of the Moose Lodge since 2000.
She is survived by a son, Keith Trumbo of Broadway; one brother, David Baker and wife, Alice, of Timberville; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
