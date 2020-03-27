Catherine “Cathy” Anita Shifflett, 75, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following a brief period of declining health. She was born July 30, 1944, in Alexandria, Va.
Cathy was employed at Kawneer and later retired from Sunnyside Communities Health Care after 26 years. She loved dogs, especially her Shih Tzu.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William F. Shifflett, Sr.; mother, Marion Seely; daughter, Donna Marie Shifflett; brother, Gordon and sister, Peggy.
She is survived by her son, William “Billy” Shifflett, Jr.; brothers, Bill and Donnie; sisters, Helen and Sharon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside services will be conducted at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Comer officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.