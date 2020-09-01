Catherine ‘Cathy’ Flory East
Catherine (Cathy) Flory East of Stuarts Draft, passed away Aug. 29, 2020. She was born March 28, 1941, in Waynesboro to the late Samuel I. Flory and Mary McCutchan Flory . She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Kay Flory.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, James (Jay) East; daughter, Kimberley Welcher, her husband, Matthew, and granddaughter, Megan; two brothers, Benny Flory (Ann) of Waynesboro and Douglas Flory of South Carolina; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Cathy graduated from Wilson Memorial High School. She and her husband started Castaway Cabooses in Durbin, W.Va. They enjoyed many years making new friends with their clients.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
