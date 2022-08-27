Catherine “Cathy” Rosetta Joseph, 83, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Joseph was born on September 19, 1938, in Bergton, VA, to the late Ernest Jenkins and Ethel Moyer Miller. She loved jewelry, and spending time thrift shopping, reading, and working with her flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her grandkids and family.
Ms. Joseph is survived by her children, Lisa McDorman and husband Eric, of Clover Hill, Sandra Joseph and companion Mike Crawford, of Rawley Springs, Lori Joseph, of Harrisonburg, Michael Joseph, of Natural Bridge, Nancy Helmick-Bell and husband Robert; siblings, Yvonne “Peach” Prophet, of Timberville, Linda Walker and husband Mike , of Bossier City, LA, Janie Hood, of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, Tiffany Rohrbaugh and husband Adam, Amber Batton and husband Johnathan, Jared Phillips, Andy Muterspaugh, Jessica Poli and husband William, Amanda Wachter and husband Rob; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Joseph was preceded in death by her companion of 45 years, James “Roger” Eckard, and her siblings, Ernest Jenkins, Jr., Roy “Brown” Jenkins, Kenneth Jenkins, and Dallas Jenkins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandywine, W.V. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
