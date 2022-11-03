Catherine Elizabeth Bomberger Custalow, 61, died of post-surgical complications on Oct. 29, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va.
She is survived by her devoted son, Nicholas T. Custalow of Charlottesville, Va.; his father, G. Kevin Custalow; her father, James R. Bomberger of Harrisonburg, Va.; and her brother, Douglas (Teresa) Bomberger of Landisville, Pa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris A. Bomberger, and her daughter, Lauren E. Custalow.
Cathy was born in Lancaster, Pa. on Jan. 16, 1961. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School and Eastern Mennonite College. She furthered her education by earning both a PhD in Anatomy and an MD from the Medical College of Virginia, specializing in emergency medicine. After completing a residency at Denver General Hospital, she accepted a research fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C. She worked for 10 years at the University of Virginia Medical Center as an emergency room physician and professor in the medical school. A severe spine injury forced her into early retirement in 2007. In retirement, she devoted her scholarly energies to writing and editing medical books. She wrote the “Color Atlas of Emergency Department Procedures,” and she edited the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th editions of “Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine.”
Cathy was an avid traveler who was introduced to living overseas when she lived with her family in Cuttington, Liberia for two years as a child. She subsequently taught English at the Chongqing Institute of Architecture and Engineering after graduating from college and made numerous trips to countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.
Cathy is remembered by her friends and family as a warm and loving person. She shared her mother’s artistic talent and her father’s skill at writing. She was a devoted mother to her son, Nick, who is also an artist.
A memorial service will be held at Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
