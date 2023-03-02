Catherine Foster Driggs, 85, went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 24, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.
Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who loved the Lord and His church with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by husband, Maury Thomas Driggs Jr. and is survived by her children, Tracy Whipple (David) and Chris Driggs (Natalie). She was blessed with five grandchildren, Kevin and Kyle Whipple and Joshua, Alex, and Wen Li Driggs.
Cathy most recently resided in Emporia, Kan. near her daughter.
The family plans to have a private graveside service at Washington Memorial Park in Sandston, Va.
Bliley’s Funeral Home in Richmond, Va. is handling arrangements and condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate Bibles in memorium through either the Gideons International or The Voice of the Martyrs.
