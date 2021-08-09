Catherine Geneva Smith, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Catherine was born Jan. 8, 1939, to the late Adam and Bessie Shoemaker.
She is survived by her daughters, Patsy Hoover (Tammy Losh), Carol Whitsell (Shawn); sister, Margie Hoover; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Smith; son, Danny Smith; and 11 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Mt. Clinton Church of God located at 6454 Mt. Clinton Pike in Rockingham with pastor Mike Fallin officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
